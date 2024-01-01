Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic brought along many known risk factors for suicide. It is important to map out contributing and protective factors for suicide risk and examine possible changes in these associations during pandemics such as COVID-19. The current study aimed to examine how information on risk and protective factors obtained through a suicide prevention helpline is linked to the assessed suicide risk and the possible impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: Data on 9474 calls registered by operators of the suicide prevention helpline of Flanders (i.e., part of Belgium) were analysed using network analysis. Using network analyses allowed for a data-driven examination of direct and indirect pathways through which risk and protective factors are associated to perceived suicide risk. The network before and during COVID-19 were compared to examine the possible impact of the pandemic.



RESULTS: Our findings suggest that different vulnerability and protective factors contribute to perceived suicide risk. Experiencing a break-up, abuse, previous attempt(s), experienced difficulties with the healthcare system and availability of resources were directly and uniquely associated with perceived suicide risk before and during COVID-19. LIMITATIONS: Main limitations of this study are the possible bias of operator assessment accuracy, absence of several important psychological risk factors and the use of cross-sectional data.



CONCLUSIONS: The current study provides insight in the effect of COVID-19 on suicidality and its risk and protective factors amongst suicide prevention helpline users, a population with high risk of suicide. Implications for suicide prevention helplines are discussed.

