Stas P, Hoorelbeke K, De Jaegere E, Pauwels K, Portzky G. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38302063
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic brought along many known risk factors for suicide. It is important to map out contributing and protective factors for suicide risk and examine possible changes in these associations during pandemics such as COVID-19. The current study aimed to examine how information on risk and protective factors obtained through a suicide prevention helpline is linked to the assessed suicide risk and the possible impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
COVID-19; Suicide risk; Network analysis; Suicide prevention helpline