|
Citation
|
Kennedy A, Brausch AM. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2024; 15: e100715.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38298246
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Among adolescents, rates for suicide attempts and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) remain high. Adolescents also often experience bullying, which has been found to associate with increased risk of suicide attempts and NSSI. Emotion regulation difficulties are associated with both bullying victimization and self-harm behaviors in adolescents. AIMS: The current study examined the relationship between emotion dysregulation and suicide attempts and NSSI with bullying as a moderating factor.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Adolescents; NSSI; Bullying; Emotion dysregulation