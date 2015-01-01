Abstract

PURPOSE: The current study reports intervention from the perspective of abused South Asian women in the United States (U.S.) aligning with the Center for Disease Control (CDC's) ecological model. MATERIAL AND METHODS: In-depth telephonic interviews were conducted with a convenience sample of 20 South Asian women in the U.S. The interviews were analyzed using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Utilizing the CDC's ecological model, the following themes emerged for prevention at the individual level: walk away the first-time abuse occurred; at the relationship level: pre-marital counseling and at the societal level: act on the red flags before the wedding, address the stringent gender roles, socialization, and blame. For protection, the following themes emerged at the individual level: self-determination and strength, protection of children, and financial independence. At the relationship level, the theme of marital counseling emerged and at the community level, the theme of community resources emerged.



DISCUSSION: The South Asian natal family or family members in positions of power can recognize red flags, raise their voice, take constructive action to address misogyny, rigid patriarchal attitudes, and prevent abuse before it occurs.



CONCLUSION: There is an urgent need to recognize and work at both preventative and protective levels to address the abuse among South Asian women in the U.S.

