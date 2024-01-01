Abstract

Despite the well-established relationship between parenting and child aggression, the mechanisms by which children incur this risk and whether genetic sources contribute to the heterogeneity in their vulnerability are not entirely clear. This study utilized a longitudinal sample of adolescents (n = 1,047, 50.2% females, M(age) = 13.32 ± 0.48 years at Time 1) to examine the effects of positive and negative parenting on aggression, as mediated by inhibitory control and moderated by the serotonin receptor 2A (5-HTR2A) haplotype. Mediation analysis revealed that inhibitory control indirectly mediated the link between both positive and negative parenting and overt aggression but not relational aggression. Further, the indirect effect of negative parenting on overt aggression via inhibitory control was moderated by the 5-HTR2A haplotype. Compared to adolescents carrying zero copies of Thymine-Thymine haplotype, those with one copy of Thymine-Thymine haplotype had better inhibitory control when experiencing less negative parenting, which buffers the risk for overt aggression. However, the mediating role of inhibitory control did not hold in the positive parenting model. These findings elucidate the manner by which adolescents with different genetic predispositions develop aggressive behaviors in the context of family and suggest different etiology of overt and relational aggression. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

