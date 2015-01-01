|
Citation
|
Brody DL. J. Neurotrauma 2024; 41(3-4): 303-304.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38301248
|
Abstract
|
This issue of Journal of Neurotrauma features four important articles on long-neglected aspects of traumatic brain injury research: intimate partner violence and neighborhood disadvantage. First off, in three papers, Dr. Karr and colleagues present detailed information on injury characteristics, symptoms, receipt of care, and the correlates of repetitive injuries in a cohort of women from the US state of Kentucky who reported restraining orders against intimate partners. They found that women who reported intimate partner violence-related head injuries had significantly more cognitive, physical, and emotional symptoms than women in the same cohort without reported head injuries. Furthermore, women reporting intimately partner violence-related head injuries also reported more severe ongoing cognitive, physical and emotional symptoms, but lower rates of hospitalization and rehabilitation than women reporting head injuries that were not related to intimate partner violence. Notably, a substantial number of the women reported multiple intimate partner violence-related head injuries; in fact, the mean number of reported injuries was 17, with the range up to 515. Unsurprisingly, greater numbers of injuries was associated with more severe reported symptoms including headaches, dizziness, and sleep problems. These represent important early papers in the field, but much more work remains to be done. The cohort studied by Karr et al. likely represents just a small portion of the spectrum of intimate partner violence-related TBI. Many more individuals of all genders likely suffer intimate partner violence-related TBI but do not report it to health care providers or legal authorities. Major tasks for the field will be to find new approaches to better understand, prevent, and treat this type of interpersonal aggression.
Language: en