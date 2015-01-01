Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess which type of physical exercise intervention has the most beneficial effects on balance, postural stability and general mobility in patients with Parkinson's disease. These parameters were assessed using the Activities-specific Balance Confidence (ABC) scale, Berg Balance Scale (BBS), Mini-Balance Evaluation Systems Test (MiniBESTest) and Timed Up and Go Test (TUG).



DESIGN: Network meta-analysis.



METHODS: The PubMed, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, and Web of Science databases were searched up to August 2022 to identify randomized controlled trials on the effects of physical exercise interventions on balance, postural stability, and general mobility. The network meta-analysis included pairwise and indirect comparisons of results on the ABC scale, BBS, MiniBESTest, and TUG across 8 categories of physical exercise.



RESULTS: Eighty-six studies with a total of 4,693 patients were included. For the ABC scale, the indirect comparison showed that the highest effect size was observed for balance vs sensorimotor training without including endurance interventions (0.62; 95% confidence interval (95% CI) 0.06, 1.17). The highest effect sizes for BBS were observed for alternative exercises (1.21; 95% CI 0.62, 1.81), body-weight supported (BWS) interventions (1.31; 95% CI 0.57, 2.05), dance (1.18; 95% CI 0.33, 2.03) and sensorimotor training, including endurance interventions (1.10; 95% CI 0.46, 1.75) vs control groups. Indirect comparisons showed that the highest effect size for the MiniBESTest were observed for balance (0.75; 95% CI 0.46, 1.04) and resistance (0.58; 95% CI 0.10, 1.07) vs control groups. For the TUG, comparisons showed a significant effect size for alternative exercises (-0.54; 95% CI -0.82, -0.26), balance (-0.42; 95% CI -0.75, -0.08), resistance (-0.60; 95% CI -0.89, -0.31), and sensorimotor training including endurance interventions (-0.61; 95% CI -0.95, -0.27) vs control comparisons.



CONCLUSION: Balance interventions improve balance, postural stability, and general mobility in people with Parkinson's disease. Moreover, alternative exercises, dance, BWS interventions, resistance, and sensorimotor training, including and not including endurance interventions, are also effective.

