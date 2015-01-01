SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gústafsson BJ, Puljević C, Davies EL, Barratt MJ, Ferris J, Winstock A, Piatkowski T. J. Psychoactive Drugs 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Haight-Ashbury Publications in association with the Haight-Ashbury Free Medical Clinic)

DOI

10.1080/02791072.2024.2311143

PMID

38299228

Abstract

Despite various interventions available for substance use disorders, relapse rates remain substantial and, therefore, alternative strategies for attenuating dependence are needed. This study examined the associations between exercise frequency, illicit substance use, and dependence severity among a large sample of people who use drugs. The study utilized data from the Global Drug Survey 2018 (N = 57,110) to investigate the relationship between exercise frequency, illicit substance use, and substance dependence severity. Binomial regressions were employed to examine the relationship between exercise and SDS scores for 9 drugs. Greater exercise frequency correlated with reduced severity of substance dependence for specific drugs: cannabis (χ2 = 14.75, p < .001), MDMA (χ2 = 4.73, p = .029), cocaine (χ2 = 8.37, p = .015), amphetamine powder (χ2 = 6.39, p = .041), and methamphetamine (χ2 = 15.17, p < .001). These findings suggest a potential link between exercise and reduced substance use dependency. Further research is needed to understand the complex dynamics between exercise and substance use, considering potential bidirectional relationships and concurrent factors.


Language: en

Keywords

Addiction; cannabis; drug dependence; drug use; exercise; stimulants

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print