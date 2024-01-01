|
Citation
|
Ferenchak NN, Osofsky R, Simon W, White J, Reed T, Moore S, Clark R, Paul J, West S, Miskimins R. J. Surg. Res. 2024; 296: 281-290.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38301297
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Transportation databases have limited data regarding injury severity of pedestrian versus automobile patients. To identify opportunities to reduce injury severity, transportation and trauma databases were integrated to examine the differences in pedestrian injury severity at street crossings that were signalized crossings (SCs) versus nonsignalized crossings (NSCs). It was hypothesized that trauma database integration would enhance safety analysis and pedestrians struck at NSC would have greater injury severity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Abbreviated injury scale (AIS); Injury pattern; Injury severity score (ISS); Pedestrian street crossings; Police data; Trauma database