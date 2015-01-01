Abstract

PURPOSE: We explored correlates of cannabis risk and examined differences between sexual and gender minority (SGM) and cisgender heterosexual emerging adults (ages 18-29) in California.



METHODS: We recruited 1491 participants aged 18-29 years for a cross-sectional online survey. Ordinal logistic regressions assessed associations between minority stress (discrimination and internalized homophobia [IH]), social support (perceived social support and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer+ [LGBTQ+] community connectedness), and cannabis risk scores (low, medium, and high risk of developing problems related to their cannabis use). We also explored differences in cannabis risk scores by sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI).



RESULTS: Higher everyday discrimination scores were associated with increased odds of self-scoring in a higher cannabis risk range (adjusted odds ratio = 1.53, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.31-1.79). We found no significant associations for IH, LGBTQ+ community connectedness, or social support on cannabis risk scores. There were also no statistically significant differences by SOGI groups; however, SOGI did moderate the relationship between IH and cannabis risk score such that the slope for IH was 0.43 units higher for cisgender sexual minority women compared to cisgender sexual minority men (95% CI = 0.05-0.81).



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that experiences of everyday discrimination are important contributors to developing cannabis-related problems and IH may have more pronounced effects for sexual minority women compared to sexual minority men. More research is needed to better understand risk and protective factors of cannabis risk to inform the development of culturally tailored interventions for SGM emerging adults.

