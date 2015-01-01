Abstract

OBJECTIVE: With the increasing number of incarcerated women worldwide, the rate of women who experience pregnancy in prison, has also increased in this population. Exploring the unique experience of pregnant prisoners can contribute to understanding the complex world of this vulnerable population and, as a result, tailoring programs to promote their health status. The objective of this study was to understand the psychological experience of pregnancy in prison based on the lived experiences of incarcerated women.



METHODS: This was a qualitative inquiry using van Manen's approach to phenomenology. Seven pregnant and four early postpartum women, with experience of pregnancy during incarceration, were selected purposefully in a prison in Iran from 2019 to 2020. In-depth semi-structured interviews were used to collect data. To analyze data, six-step van Manen's descriptive-interpretive phenomenological approach was adopted using MAXQDA10 software.



RESULTS: The main theme of "white torture", a term used to describe the psychological and emotional distress experienced by incarcerated pregnant women, emerged from the data analysis. This theme echoes the pressure and torment of pregnancy on incarcerated women and consists of two subthemes: "captive to bitter and harsh emotions" and "suffering from psychosomatic pain and injuries." CONCLUSION FOR PRACTICE: As an emotional trauma, pregnancy puts incarcerated women under psychological torture. Policies should be developed towards the acknowledgment and meeting of the unique psychological needs of pregnant women in prison. It is also crucial for healthcare providers to provide women in prison with training on coping strategies to address the psychological and emotional challenges of pregnancy.

