Alirezaei S, Roudsari RL. Matern. Child Health J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38300469
OBJECTIVE: With the increasing number of incarcerated women worldwide, the rate of women who experience pregnancy in prison, has also increased in this population. Exploring the unique experience of pregnant prisoners can contribute to understanding the complex world of this vulnerable population and, as a result, tailoring programs to promote their health status. The objective of this study was to understand the psychological experience of pregnancy in prison based on the lived experiences of incarcerated women.
Pregnant women; Prison; Psychological