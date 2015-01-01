Abstract

BACKGROUND: Open fractures are severe injuries resulting from the bone breaking through the skin, and they have a negative impact on patients' physical, mental, and financial well-being as well as that of the healthcare system. The incidence of open fractures varies globally. These injuries can lead to prolonged disability, increased healthcare costs, and psychological distress. The Gustilo-Anderson classification system is used to classify open fractures into three categories which surgeons use as an index for the severity of an injury and as a prognostic tool. Management involves a multidisciplinary approach, focusing on preventing infection, promoting wound healing, and restoring function.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study is to provide statistics on the epidemiology of open fractures presented to the emergency department to be used later to create management protocols.



METHODS: This 5-year retrospective observational analysis of open fracture patients at King Fahad Hospital, a tertiary trauma care institute in Alkhobar from 2018-2023, aimed to understand socio-demographics, injury mechanisms, fracture patterns, and timing. Data were collected electronically, and found 373 cases which were reviewed, and only 138 open fractures fit our inclusion and exclusion criteria and were added to the study.



RESULTS: The study analyzed 138 openly fractured bones in 132 patients aged 2 to 68. Most bones affected were in the lower extremities, the most common being the forefoot bones. The most common mode of injury was a motorbike, followed by MVA. The most common Gustilo type was type 2, with no significant correlation between gender and severity. Musculoskeletal system injury was the highest associated system. Furthermore, we observe a slight increase in cases in Winter/Fall weather seasons.



CONCLUSION: Total amount of 84.8% of patients with open fractures are men, compared to 15.2% of women. The average age of patients is 25.6 ± 15.6 years. Motorbike accidents, then MVA, are the two leading causes of open fractures. Weather seasons, especially in fall and winter, may also contribute to an increase in open fractures. We found that type 2 is the most common Gustilo type among the injured bones (59.1%).

