BACKGROUND: Open fractures are severe injuries resulting from the bone breaking through the skin, and they have a negative impact on patients' physical, mental, and financial well-being as well as that of the healthcare system. The incidence of open fractures varies globally. These injuries can lead to prolonged disability, increased healthcare costs, and psychological distress. The Gustilo-Anderson classification system is used to classify open fractures into three categories which surgeons use as an index for the severity of an injury and as a prognostic tool. Management involves a multidisciplinary approach, focusing on preventing infection, promoting wound healing, and restoring function.
Humans; Child; Adult; Female; Male; Epidemiology; Adolescent; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; *Fractures, Open/epidemiology/etiology/surgery; Open fracture; Saudi Arabia; Saudi Arabia/epidemiology; Severity; Trauma Centers; Wound Healing