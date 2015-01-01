Abstract

Exposure to violence can have profound and lasting effects on individuals and communities, impacting various aspects of their lives. Understanding the relationship between exposure to violence and resilience is crucial for designing effective interventions and support systems. This study aims to identify resilience factors among adults living in such areas and rank them from most to least important. Two staged mixed-method approaches, including face-to-face interviews and the best-worst method, were used to identify factors, assign weights, and rank them. A total of twenty-three sub-factors classified under seven broader factors were identified and ranked by triangulating the opinions of victims, experts, and scholars. Out of twenty-three sub-factors, the top-ranked six factors included family support, trusting higher powers, peer support, better interpersonal relationships, engaging in regular prayers, and better role models, which contributes fifty two percent to resilience formation. By promoting these factors, individuals and communities can better cope with the stress and trauma of violence, promote positive adaptation and growth, and build social support networks to help promote recovery and healing. Implications for practice, policy, and future directions are discussed.

