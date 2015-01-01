Abstract

High levels of service user satisfaction are viewed as a reliable indicator of a service providing good care and treatment. There has been limited research looking into levels of satisfaction in forensic mental health settings with most work focused on staff satisfaction in these settings. This study examined service users' levels of satisfaction with a forensic mental health service in the United Kingdom. The service covered two sites; one a purpose-built secure unit and the other based in an old cottage hospital. Thirty-nine in-patients completed a 60-item validated forensic satisfaction scale. The scale measured seven domains of satisfaction as well as reporting an overall satisfaction score. The results indicated the service users were reasonably satisfied with the care and treatment they received. The domains of rehabilitation, safety, staff interaction and overall care showed the highest level of satisfaction. The high rehabilitation satisfaction score demonstrated the importance of meaningful activities for users accessing forensic services and may have been influenced by the security measures on the wards. The high safety domain score indicated respondents felt safe and secure within the wards and were likely to be influenced by positive interpersonal interactions. Good staff interaction was also an important factor in helping service users feel safe on the wards. These interactions are likely to be associated with longer periods of admission in secure services allowing therapeutic relationships to develop. Financial advice/support was the one domain that recorded negative satisfaction levels. Financial literacy training may help develop money management skills.

