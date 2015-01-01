Abstract

Child abuse pediatrics (CAP) subspecialists evaluate, diagnose, and treat children when abuse or neglect is suspected. Despite the high rates of child maltreatment across the United States, CAP remains the smallest pediatric subspecialty. The CAP workforce faces numerous challenges, including few fellows entering the field, decreased financial compensation compared with other fields of medicine, and threats to workforce retention, including secondary trauma and harmful exposure in the media. A microsimulation model that estimates the future of the US CAP workforce over the next 20 years shows that, although the number of child abuse pediatricians in the field is expected to increase, the growth is smaller than that of every other pediatric subspecialty. In addition to the low overall CAP workforce in the United States, other workforce issues include the need to increase CAP subspecialists who are underrepresented in medicine and unequal geographic distribution across the country. To meet the medical needs of suspected victims of maltreatment, especially in CAP-underserved areas, many children are evaluated by providers who are not board-certified in CAP, such as general pediatricians, family medicine physicians, emergency medicine physicians, and advanced practice providers, whose CAP experience and training may vary. Current child abuse pediatricians should continue introducing the field to medical students and residents, especially those who identify as underrepresented in medicine or are from CAP-underserved areas, and offer mentorship, continuing education, and oversight to non-CAP physicians meeting this population's medical needs.

