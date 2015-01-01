Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0252077.].



There is an error in the published funding statement. The correct funding statement is as follows: This project has received funding from Instituto de Salud Carlos III (reference of the project: AC19/00078) under the umbrella of the European Joint Programming Initiative "A Healthy Diet for a Healthy Life" (JPI HDHL) and of the ERA-NET Cofund HDHL INTIMIC (GA N° 727565 of the EU Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme).

Reference



1. Grèbol Jiménez R, Vall Castelló J (2021) The impact of temporary contracts on suicide rates. PLoS ONE 16(5): e0252077. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0252077 pmid:34038476

Language: en