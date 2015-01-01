Abstract

BACKGROUND: Community-based peer support (CBPS) groups have been effective in facilitating access to and retention in the healthcare system for patients with HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes, and other communicable and non-communicable diseases. Given the high incidence of morbidity that results from traumatic injuries, and the barriers to reaching and accessing care for injured patients, community-based support groups may prove to be similarly effective in this population.



OBJECTIVES: The objective of this review is to identify the extent and impact of CBPS for injured patients. ELIGIBILITY: We included primary research on studies that evaluated peer-support groups that were solely based in the community. Hospital-based or healthcare-professional led groups were excluded. EVIDENCE: Sources were identified from a systematic search of Medline / PubMed, CINAHL, and Web of Science Core Collection. CHARTING METHODS: We utilized a narrative synthesis approach to data analysis.



RESULTS: 4,989 references were retrieved; 25 were included in final data extraction. There was a variety of methodologies represented and the groups included patients with spinal cord injury (N = 2), traumatic brain or head injury (N = 7), burns (N = 4), intimate partner violence (IPV) (N = 5), mixed injuries (N = 5), torture (N = 1), and brachial plexus injury (N = 1). Multiple benefits were reported by support group participants; categorized as social, emotional, logistical, or educational benefits.



CONCLUSIONS: Community-based peer support groups can provide education, community, and may have implications for retention in care for injured patients.

