|
Citation
|
Kristensen J, Haugen T, Ommundsen Y. PLoS One 2024; 19(2): e0297078.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38300939
|
Abstract
|
This study investigated whether dietary supplement acceptance mediated the relationship between supplement use and doping attitudes in youth sports. To this end, we employed a two-wave half-longitudinal design during a sports season (time point one [T1] to time point two [T2]). The sample consisted of 217 elite youth athletes (47% male; mean age = 16.98 years, standard deviation = 0.88) who competed in team sports (43%; N = 93; basketball, floorball, handball, and ice hockey) and individual sports (57%; N = 124; alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, swimming, and tennis). The participants were recruited from eight Norwegian sports academy high schools that provide extracurricular, higher-level training and specialization for youth athletes.
Language: en