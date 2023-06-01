SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fernandes SN, Zuckerman E, Miranda R, Baroni A. Psychiatr. Clin. North Am. 2024; 47(1): 273-286.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psc.2023.06.017

38302212

Sleep disturbances have been linked to suicidal ideation and behaviors in adolescents. Specifically, insomnia and nightmares are associated with current suicide risk and predict future ideation. Associations between hypersomnia, sleep apnea, and suicide remain inconclusive. Potential biological mechanisms underlying these relationships include executive functioning deficits and hyperarousal. Related psychological factors may include thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, and negative appraisals. Assessing suicide risk in patients with sleep disturbances, and vice versa, is needed. Therapeutic interventions such as cognitive behavior therapy for insomnia and imagery rehearsal treatment, as well as pharmacologic treatments, show promise in treating sleep disorders and suicidal behavior.


Adolescent; Sleep; Suicide; Young adult; Insomnia; Nightmares

