Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Parent history of alcohol-related problems and antisocial behaviors contribute to adolescent alcohol use and are associated with offspring attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Youth with ADHD may be susceptible to intergenerational transmission of alcohol-related cognitions, which may model drinking motives that enhance risk for adolescent alcohol use. We examined whether childhood ADHD and parent history of alcohol use disorder, with or without antisociality, were associated with adolescents' perceptions of their parents' drinking motives and whether these perceptions predicted their alcohol use behaviors.



METHOD: Adolescents (N = 199; 56% with ADHD; M(age) = 15.73) completed the Drinking Motives Questionnaire regarding perceptions of their parents' drinking motives. Participants subsequently reported their past-year alcohol use behaviors (M(age) = 16.95). Parents reported their history of alcohol-related problems and antisocial symptoms. Covariates included adolescent gender (7% girls), race (9% self-identified Black), and parental education and marital status.



RESULTS: Perceived parent drinking motives were highest for social and lowest for conformity motives, consistent with adult self-reports in the literature. Parent alcohol use and antisociality history predicted perceptions of parent drinking motives, and child ADHD only predicted perceptions of parent social drinking motives. Perceived parent drinking motives predicted adolescent alcohol use, but only among youth without ADHD.



CONCLUSION: Findings reflect the potential importance of assessing adolescent perceptions of parent drinking motives for adolescents without ADHD and a possible need for supporting parents in communicating about their own alcohol use. Future research should consider alternative strategies (e.g., assessing implicit cognitions) for studying the link between alcohol-related cognitions and behaviors for adolescents with ADHD. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en