Citation
Sánchez-Jiménez V, Rodríguez-de Arriba ML, Ortega-Rivera J, Muñoz-Fernández N. Psychosoc. Interv. 2024; 33(1): 29-42.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Colegio Oficial de la Psicología de Madrid)
DOI
PMID
38298212
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The present study analyzed the Virtual-PRO program's efficacy in preventing peer sexual harassment by promoting the bystanders' active intervention and incorporating a virtual reality (VR) component. The impact of the program on sexist attitudes, moral disengagement, the intention to intervene as bystanders, and the involvement in sexual aggression and victimization was tested.
Keywords
Humans; Child; Female; Male; Men; Adolescent; Aggression; *Sexual Harassment/prevention & control; *Virtual Reality; Bystander prevention program; Sexism; Sexual harassment; Virtual Reality; Virtual-PRO