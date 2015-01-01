|
Babcock JC, Kini S, Godfrey DA, Rodriguez L. Psychosoc. Interv. 2024; 33(1): 43-54.
(Copyright © 2024, Colegio Oficial de la Psicología de Madrid)
38298213
OBJECTIVE: The current study reexamines data from Babcock et al. (2011) proximal change experiment to discern the differential utility of two communication skills-based interventions for proactive and reactive partner violence offenders.
Humans; Male; Emotions; Violence; Intimate partner violence; *Aggression; *Criminals; Battering intervention; Couples’ interactions; Observational coding; Treatment matching