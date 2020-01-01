|
Adefuye AO, Egenasi CK, Benedict MOA. S. Afr. Fam. Pract. (2004) 2024; 66(1): e1-e5.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38299527
BACKGROUND: Rape has a high prevalence in South Africa. The collection of credible and valid forensic evidence is a key legal factor that impacts case trial outcomes. Victim behaviour around the time of the rape can impact the collection and the integrity of forensic evidence, and can have a direct effect on case progression and conviction. Despite the importance of victim behaviour, few studies have been done on the role of victims in preserving forensic evidence. This article discusses how common personal hygiene practices undertaken by rape victims after being raped can impact the quality and validity of forensic evidence. This investigation was done with the aim of elucidating the role of victims in preserving forensic evidence post rape.
Language: en
Humans; Child; Adult; Child, Preschool; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; South Africa; *Crime Victims; *Rape/prevention & control; evidence preservation; forensic evidence; forensic examination; Forensic Sciences; public awareness; rape; rape victim; South Africa/epidemiology; victim’s behaviour