Abstract

PURPOSE: State-level prevalence data are used to investigate whether recreational cannabis legalization moderates the mediated pathway from the perception of low risk of harm, to cannabis use, to cannabis use disorder (CUD) treatment admissions, among adolescents (age 12-17) in the US.



METHODS: Annual state prevalence measures of perception of low risk, cannabis use, and CUD treatment admissions between 2008 and 2019 (N = 542 state-year observations) were collected from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) and the Treatment Episode Dataset - Admissions (TEDS-A). A two-way fixed effects (state and year) moderated mediation model was used to test whether recreational legalization moderated the indirect effect of perception of low risk on treatment admissions via cannabis use.



RESULTS: A positive indirect effect of perceiving cannabis as low risk on CUD treatment admissions via cannabis use was observed prior to legalization but not afterwards. After legalization, the positive association of perceiving cannabis as low risk with cannabis use was strengthened, and the positive association of cannabis use with treatment admissions was suppressed, as compared to before legalization.



DISCUSSION: Recreational legalization may alter the social acceptability and medical self-administration of cannabis, potentially leading to CUD treatment utilization decline among adolescents even as risk factors for CUD increase. Linking recreational cannabis legalization to advancing awareness of the health risks associated with adolescent cannabis use and promoting adolescent CUD treatment engagement through mHealth approaches and primary care providers are key to addressing potential adolescent health challenges brought about by expanding cannabis legalization.

Language: en