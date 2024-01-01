Abstract

BACKGROUND: Over 50 % of US female homicides occur during domestic violence, with half involving firearms. Public health measures to control COVID-19 may have isolated individuals with abusive partners at a time when firearm sales and new firearm ownership surged. This study sought to evaluate trends in domestic firearm violence (DFV) over time, hypothesizing that rates of DFV increased in the wake of COVID-19.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A retrospective query of the Gun Violence Archive (2018-2021) was conducted for incidents of DFV. The primary outcome was the number of DFV-related shootings. Statistical testing, including one-way and two-way ANOVAs, was performed to compare monthly rates of DFV over time and to compare DFV per 100,000 women in states with strong versus weak gun laws.



RESULTS: Average monthly DFV incidents rose nationwide during this study's time period, though injuries and fatalities did not. States with weaker gun laws had increased incidents, deaths, and injuries from 2018 to 2021 (all p<0.05). In a two-way ANOVA, stronger gun laws were associated with fewer incidents of DFV when compared with weaker gun law states. We also found that the use of a long gun in DFV more often resulted in a victim's death when compared to a handgun (p<0.01).



CONCLUSION: DFV incidents increased over time. States with weaker gun laws bore the brunt of the violence, demonstrating that DFV may be curtailed through legislative efforts.



METHODS of injury prevention aimed at preventing and reducing domestic violence and improving firearm safety may curtail DFV.

Language: en