Shipley J, Donnelly M, Kuza C, Grigorian A, Swentek L, Chin T, Brown N, Nguyen N, Nahmias J. Surg. Open Sci. 2024; 17: 75-79.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38298436
BACKGROUND: Over 50 % of US female homicides occur during domestic violence, with half involving firearms. Public health measures to control COVID-19 may have isolated individuals with abusive partners at a time when firearm sales and new firearm ownership surged. This study sought to evaluate trends in domestic firearm violence (DFV) over time, hypothesizing that rates of DFV increased in the wake of COVID-19.
COVID-19; Domestic violence; Domestic firearm violence; Firearm violence against women