Matsumoto T, Kitada S, Suda S. Transcult. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, McGill University, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
38297813
This study evaluated the effect of perceived discrimination and racism on the mental health state of Korean residents in Japan, with a particular focus on the risk of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and psychological distress. Surveys were sent to Korean residents in Japan and a total of 240 valid responses were received. The valid response rate was 27.1%. The participants answered several questionnaire items, including demographic information and questions pertaining to their experiences of perceived discrimination, along with three self-reported measures of mental health, i.e., the Japanese version of Impact of Event Scale-Revised, the Zung Self-rating Depression Scale (SDS), and the 12-item General Health Questionnaire (GHQ-12). The results indicated that Korean residents in Japan experience hate speech and discrimination with a markedly high frequency (92.9% and 100%, respectively), and that factors such as employment discrimination and exposure to hate speech via social networking services were significant predictors of probable PTSD and psychological distress.
Language: en
racism; suicide; hate speech; depression; Korean residents in Japan; post-traumatic stress disorder