Abstract

PROBLEM: Emergency medical teams (EMTs) deployed to mass casualty incidents (MCIs) are required to work outside their usual settings and according to different principles, which may affect their performance and the survival of casualties. Prior to 2013, training offered to domestic EMTs was limited to ad hoc and infrequent simulation exercises. CONTEXT: Domestic EMTs are activated from public tertiary hospitals to provide pre-hospital medical support to the Singapore Civil Defence Force and establish a first-aid post (FAP) for triaging, stabilizing and treating casualties. These casualties are then evacuated to public hospitals for further management. ACTION: Recognizing the need for a more systematic approach to the training of domestic EMTs, the Disaster Medical Responder's Course (the Course) was developed as a multiinstitutional collaboration to equip EMT members attending a MCI with the necessary skills to perform effectively at the FAP. OUTCOME: The Course was first run in 2013 and is usually offered six to eight times a year. Since June 2019, a total of 414 health-care staff and allied health professionals have participated. There have been numerous revisions of the course content and delivery to reflect the latest concepts in operations and global best practice, as well as developments in educational methodologies.



DISCUSSION: Preparedness is crucial to optimize the survival and outcomes of casualties. The Course provides standardized training of domestic EMTs and plays a pivotal role in ensuring operational readiness for MCIs in Singapore.

