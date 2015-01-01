Abstract

The authors conducted a single-center retrospective study during the last 6.5 years. The study aimed to describe demographic data of burn patients in the Croatian Burn Center and investigate factors affecting mortality for the first time after the Center was established. The study included 109 severely burned patients with a total body surface area (TBSA) burned ≥20%, admitted to the burn intensive care unit. The relationship between the fatal outcome and age, sex, comorbidity, mechanism of injury, TBSA burned, and inhalation injury was investigated. The mean patient age was 54.50±20.21 years and the mean TBSA burned was 42.48±18.64%, with the mortality rate of 50%. The results demonstrated that patients with 2 or more comorbidities compared with those with no comorbidities had a higher chance of lethal outcome (p<0.0001). With an increase of TBSA by 1%, the odds of lethal outcome are expected to increase by 7% (p<0.0001). Other variables included in the analysis did not show statistical significance. TBSA percentage is a well-known predictor of mortality and numerous studies indicate an association between comorbidities and mortality but there are conflicting results about other demographic factors and injury characteristics.

