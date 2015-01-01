Abstract

BACKGROUND: Problematic cannabis use is associated with endorsement of psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) in non-clinical samples. However, little is known in regard to predictors of this relationship, which may be relevant to prevention and intervention. In the present research, we investigate impulsivity and cannabis use motives as potential distal and proximal risk factors for PLEs using conditional process analysis.



METHODS: Using an online cross-sectional survey of N = 300 students, we assessed endorsement of PLEs using the Community Assessment of Psychic Experiences (CAPE), problematic cannabis use with the Cannabis Use Disorder Identification Test (CUDIT-R), motivations for using cannabis with the Substance Use Motives Measure, and impulsivity using the Urgency and Premeditation, Perseverance, Sensation Seeking, Positive Urgency Impulsive Behaviour Scale (UPPS-P).



RESULTS: All three subscales on the CAPE were associated with significantly higher scores on the CUDIT-R. Before and after covarying for sex, we found that higher CUDIT-R scores mediated the relations between lack of perseverance and negative urgency impulsivity with higher PLE symptoms. Furthermore, the indirect effect of cannabis use on the relationship between lack of perseverance and high negative PLE symptoms was only significant at high and moderate levels of depression-coping, but not at low depression-coping motives.



CONCLUSION: Impulsivity and depression-coping motives may be distal and proximal psychological risk factors for negative PLEs in the context of problematic cannabis use. Our findings are in line with the broader substance use and mental health literature and may be informative for cannabis use treatment targets.

Language: en