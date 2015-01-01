SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Weitzman A, Caudillo M, Levy EJ. Ann. Rev. Criminol. 2024; 7: 163-186.

(Copyright © 2024, Annual Reviews)

10.1146/annurev-criminol-022422-014603

38304058

PMC10830161

In this review, we argue that to understand patterns and causes of violence in contemporary Latin America, we must explicitly consider when violence takes on interpersonal qualities. We begin by reviewing prominent definitions and measurements of interpersonal violence. We then detail the proliferation of interlocking sources of regional insecurity, including gender-based violence, gangs, narcotrafficking, vigilantism, and political corruption. Throughout this description, we highlight when and how each source of insecurity can become interpersonal. Next, we outline mutually reinforcing macro and micro conditions underlying interpersonal violence in its many hybrid forms. To conclude, we call for more multifaceted conceptualizations of interpersonal violence that embrace the complexities of Latin American security situations and discuss the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in this area.


