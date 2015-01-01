Abstract

PURPOSE: To analyze epidemiology, mechanisms, and diagnoses of upper extremity volleyball injuries in youth who present to United States emergency departments.



METHODS: Data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System were analyzed for upper extremity volleyball injuries in patients ≤18 years old from January 1, 2012, to December 31, 2022. Data were collected for body part, diagnosis, mechanism of injury, and disposition. Weighted national estimates were calculated using the hospitals' corresponding statistical sample weights. Linear regressions were used to analyze annual trends. χ(2) tests were used to analyze categorical variables.



RESULTS: A weighted national estimate of 131,624 upper extremity volleyball-related injuries occurred in the study period. Average age was 13.9 ± 2.3 years. Female patients constituted 77.6% of patients; 99.3% of patients did not require admission. The most common body parts injured were fingers (43.0%), wrists (22.8%), and shoulders (12.2%). The most common identifiable mechanisms of injury were impacts with the floor (19.4%), impacts with the ball (14.7%), and spikes/serves (5.7%). Most common diagnoses were strains/sprains (42.6%) and fractures (19.5%). Most common locations of fracture were fingers (57.4% of all fractures), wrists (16.6%), and lower arms (12.4%). There was a decrease of 544 overall injuries per year (P =.03, 95% confidence interval [CI] -1031 to -58). Female players experienced more contusions/abrasions (16.0% vs 9.9%, P <.001) and strains/sprains (46.1% vs 30.4%, P <.001) compared with male players. Female patients had decreases of 513 overall injuries (P =.01, 95% CI -881 to -144), 349 strains/sprains (P =.002, 95% CI -530 to -168), 102 contusions/abrasions (P =.008, 95% CI 170 to -34), and 92 fractures per year (P =.03, 95% CI -175 to -10).



CONCLUSIONS: Youth volleyball players are at risk of upper extremity injury, particularly involving the fingers, wrist, and shoulder. Despite increasing national participation in youth volleyball, there is a decreasing incidence of upper extremity injuries. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV, prognostic case series.

