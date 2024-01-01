Abstract

Accessing care in the Emergency Department is often fraught with stress and heightened emotions due to illness or injury, and the complexity of navigating an often busy and overwhelming healthcare setting. For people who identify as trans (binary and non-binary), accessing Emergency Department care is often associated with additional stress or avoided due to fears of discrimination, or previous negative experiences (1). The aim of this integrative review was to identify and review the literature relating to the experiences of trans (binary and non-binary) people accessing Emergency Department care, to guide practice and future research. A structured search process was used to identify 11 articles published between January 2013 and November 2023. These articles were appraised using the mixed methods appraisal tool (MMAT) (2) and included in this review. Utilising the methodology outlined by Whittemore & Knafl (3), a constant comparison analytic approach identified five key themes; 1. emergency department context; 2. interactions with staff and language; 3. health professional knowledge; 4. advocacy; and 5. disclosing trans status. This review identified a perceived lack of competence for healthcare providers to deliver gender affirming healthcare in the Emergency Department due to perceptions of inadequate healthcare provider knowledge, and structural barriers founded on cisgender processes.

Language: en