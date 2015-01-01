Abstract

BACKGROUND: The first cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia were recorded in January 2020, which was during the 'Black Summer' bushfires of 2019-20 and prior to additional disasters in some regions. Few studies have considered the compound impact of disasters and the pandemic. AIMS: To improve understanding of the impact on mental health and well-being of the pandemic in disaster-affected communities.



METHOD: We conducted semi-structured interviews (n = 18) with community members and online focus groups (n = 31) with help providers from three regions of rural Australia affected by bushfires and the pandemic.



RESULTS: Six themes were produced: (a) 'Pulling together, pulling apart', describing experiences after bushfires and prior to impacts of the pandemic; (b) 'Disruption of the 'normal response', encompassing changes to post-disaster recovery processes attributed to the pandemic; (c) 'Escalating tensions and division in the community', describing impacts on relationships; (d) 'Everywhere you turn you get a slap in the face', acknowledging impacts of bureaucratic 'red tape'; (e) 'There are layers of trauma', highlighting intersecting traumas and pre-existing vulnerabilities; and (f) 'Where does the help come from when we can't do it?', encompassing difficulties accessing services and impacts on the helping workforce.



CONCLUSIONS: This study furthers our understanding of compound disasters and situates pandemic impacts in relation to processes of adjustment and recovery from bushfires. It highlights the need for long-term approaches to resilience and recovery, investment in social infrastructure, multi-component approaches to workforce issues, and strategies to increase mental health support and pathways across services.

Language: en