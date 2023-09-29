Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence is one of the most serious public health issues worldwide in healthcare occupations, nurse is a profession which faces the greatest risk of exposure to workplace violence among healthcare occupations.



OBJECTIVE: The present study aimed to explore the relationship between workplace psychological violence and empathy among Chinese nurses, and further examine the mediation role of resilience in this relationship.



METHOD: A cross-sectional survey was conducted among a convenience sample of clinical registered nurses in Xinjiang China from 29 September 2023 to 19 October 2023.The online questionnaire, contained the general information form, the Workplace Psychologically Violent Behaviors Instrument, the Jefferson Scale of Empathy-Healthcare Professionals Version, and the Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale, was used to collect data. The IBM SPSS statistics software version 22.0 was used to perform data analyses in forms of descriptive statistics, correlation analysis, and mediation analysis.



RESULT: This survey recruited a convenience sample of 1613 clinical registered nurses aged 22 to 55 years who come from diverse ethnicities and worked in different departments. A total of 534 nurse experienced psychological violent, which yielded a positive rate of 33.1% for psychological violent among nurses. Pearson analysis reported a negative correlation between psychological violences and empathy (r=-0.724, P < 0.01) as well as a negative correlation between psychological violences and resilience (r=-0.681, P < 0.01). Mediation analysis reported that resilience mediated the negative relationship between psychological violence and empathy, the mediation effect accounted for ab/(ab + c') = 23.40% of the total effect.



CONCLUSION: This study supported an inverse ralationship between psychological violence and empathy among Chinese nurses where resilience acted as a protective factor to mediated the negative impacts of psychological violences on empathy These results directed health policies and clinical interventions to equip nurses with resilience to copy with and recover from workplace psychological violence.

Language: en