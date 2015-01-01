Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little was known about the relationship between perceived neighborhood environment and depression among residents living in mega-communities. Furthermore, the mediating effects of physical activity (PA) and anxiety in this relationship have not been investigated. Thus, this study aimed to comprehensively examine the association between perceived neighborhood environment and depression among residents living in mega-communities, and test whether PA and anxiety mediated the association.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study on perceived neighborhood environment and depression was conducted among individuals who lived in mega-communities (n = 665) in Guiyang, China from July to August 2022. Perceived neighborhood environment was assessed from the following six aspects: traffic, building quality, accessibility, neighborhood, indoor, and pollution. Depression was measured by the Patients Health Questionnaire-9. Structural equation model was used to evaluate the association between perceived neighborhood environment and depression, and test the mediating effect of PA and anxiety in this association.



RESULTS: We found that neighborhood (β = -0.144, p = 0.002) and PA (β = -0.074, p < 0.001) were both negatively associated with depression, while anxiety was positively associated with depression (β = 0.447, p < 0.001). Married residents were less likely to experience depression than residents of other marital status. PA played a mediator role in the relationship between accessibility and depression (β = 0.014, p = 0.033). PA mediated the relationship between neighborhood and depression (β = -0.032, p = 0.015). The mediating effect of anxiety in the relationship between perceived neighborhood environment and depression was not significant.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrated that neighborhood, which was assessed by satisfaction with safety, hygiene, parking, greening, lighting, and building shape, was negatively associated with depression, and PA mediated the relationship.

