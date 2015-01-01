Abstract

BACKGROUND: Epidemiological studies have shown that social isolation, which is prevalent in older adults, is associated with a range of adverse health outcomes, but the prevalence of and trends in regard to social isolation remain ambiguous in China. The aim of this study was to elucidate the trends regarding the prevalence of social isolation among middle-aged and older adults in China from 2011 to 2018 and to further identify associated risk factors.



METHODS: A repeated cross-sectional study, The data were derived from panel sample data of four waves conducted from May 2011 to August 2018 in the nationally representative China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS) using multistage probability sampling. Social isolation was ascertained by the five item Steptoe Social Isolation Index. The potential covariates were demographic characteristics, lifestyle factors, and health status. Linear-by-linear association was used to assess the trends in regard to social isolation over time under the influence of the potential covariates. Linear-by-linear association and an age-period-cohort analysis were used to explore the trends, and two-level (time, individual) generalized estimating equation models (GEE) linked multivariate binary logistic regression were performed to identify risk factors.



RESULTS: A high prevalence of social isolation and a moderate upward trend from 2013 to 2018 were observed among a U-shaped trend prevalence of social isolation from 2011 to 2018 across China, with rates of 38.09% (95% CI = 36.73-39.45) in 2011, 33.66% (32.32-35.00) in 2013, 39.13% (37.59-40.67) in 2015, and 39.95% (38.59-41.31) in 2018 (p < 0.001). The prevalence of social isolation increased with age and educational attainment. Females had a higher prevalence than males. The prevalence of social isolation was found to be significantly lower in pensioners than in non-pensioners between 2011 and 2018 (p < 0.001). The prevalence of social isolation was 38.9%, 34.9%, 38.5%, and 44.08% about three times higher among those who doid not use the Internet and 13.44%, 11.64%, 12.93%, and 16.73% than among those who doid in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2018 respectively. The participants with short (0-5 h) and long sleep (9 or more hours), and poor self-rated health had a higher prevalence of social isolation than the others. Older age, lower educational attainment, living in a rural region, lack of medical insurance or pension, lack of internet use and poor health were risk factors (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: We found a U-shaped prevalence of social isolation trends from 2011 to 2018 and revealed increasing trends from 2013 to 2018 among middle-aged and older adults in China. The findings of the study highlight the urgent need for interventions to reduce social isolation including improving sleep quality and internet skills. Disadvantaged groups in terms of age, economic status, and health status should be the focus of such interventions, especially in the era of COVID-19.

