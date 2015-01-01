Abstract

BACKGROUND: Young adults are a diverse group with diverse cares, choices and preferences in accessing and using Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) services, they should be at the center of the development of new managed models and solutions for the delivery of SRH services. The purpose of the study is to develop a valid and reliable measurement tool that can be used to determine the knowledge and attitudes of young adults about SRH and the barriers for accessing services, and to evaluate the attitudes and needs of young adults to receive SRH services.



METHODS: In this study, the questions of the scale were developed through literature review, focus group interview with 8 people and expert evaluation were made, and a pre-test application was also carried out. Exploratory factor analysis and reliability testing were performed with a sample of 458 young adults. The re-test reliability was performed with 220 participants who were reached one month after the first measurement. Principal component analysis was used to establish the construct validity. The reliability of the scale was assessed using the Cronbach's alpha value.



RESULTS: A 23-item scale has been developed to identify and evaluate young adults' thoughts, attitudes, and perceived barriers for accessing services regarding SRH. In the exploratory factor analysis conducted to examine the construct validity of SRHSSS, a four-factor structure was obtained that explained 89.45% of the total variance. The factor loadings of the scale items were found to vary between 0.78-0.97. At the same time, the Cronbach's alpha value of the scale is 0.90, indicates a good internal consistency.



CONCLUSIONS: SRHSSS is a scale with sufficient validity and reliability to determine young adults' SRH Service Seeking.

Language: en