Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to refine a draft of the ACTiON FALLS LD programme based on the views of adults with an intellectual disability (AWID), carers and healthcare professionals (HCPs). DESIGN, SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: The semistructured interview study included HCP as well as AWID and carers supporting AWID living in the community. Community settings included sheltered living, supported living, AWID living at home with family carers or independently. The interview study explored the first draft of the ACTiON FALLS LD programme as well as the wider falls management for AWID. Interviews with AWID were developed to include a range of approaches (eg, case studies, pictures) to support inclusive participation. Individual interviews were digitally recorded and transcribed. Researcher notes were used during interviews with AWID. All data were analysed using the principles of framework analysis.



RESULTS: 14 HCP, 8 carers and 13 AWID took part in the interview process. Five key themes were identified: programme components, programme design, programme approach, who would use the programme and programme delivery.



CONCLUSIONS: The views of AWID, HCP and carers showed the need to consider the impact of risk perception, anxiety and fear of falling in the adaption of the ACTiON FALLS programme. The programme needs to be accessible and support the inclusion of AWID in managing falls and ultimately fulfil the requirement for a proactive and educational tool by all.

