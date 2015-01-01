|
Dibera GB, Yizengaw MA, Yadeta GL, Iticha DD, Gamachu B, Legesse BT. BMJ Open 2024; 14(2): e080598.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
38307533
OBJECTIVE: To assess the Clinical Characteristics and Outcomes of Traumatic Brain Injury in Patients Admitted to the Surgical Ward of Jimma Medical Center, Southwest Ethiopia from January to July 2022. DESIGN AND SETTING: A hospital-based prospective observational study was conducted among 175 patients admitted with Traumatic Brain Injury at Jimma Medical Center from January to July 2022. Data were collected by structured questionnaires and a convenient sampling technique was used. For data entry, Epidata V.4.6.0.5 software was used and exported to Stata V.14.0.2 for analysis. The Cox regression model was fitted to evaluate the predictors of mortality and variables with a p value <0.05 at 95% CI were taken as statistically significant predictors.
TRAUMA MANAGEMENT; Trauma Nursing; WOUND MANAGEMENT