Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the Clinical Characteristics and Outcomes of Traumatic Brain Injury in Patients Admitted to the Surgical Ward of Jimma Medical Center, Southwest Ethiopia from January to July 2022. DESIGN AND SETTING: A hospital-based prospective observational study was conducted among 175 patients admitted with Traumatic Brain Injury at Jimma Medical Center from January to July 2022. Data were collected by structured questionnaires and a convenient sampling technique was used. For data entry, Epidata V.4.6.0.5 software was used and exported to Stata V.14.0.2 for analysis. The Cox regression model was fitted to evaluate the predictors of mortality and variables with a p value <0.05 at 95% CI were taken as statistically significant predictors.



RESULTS: The incidence of in-hospital mortality was 22 (12.6%). The mean length of hospital stay was 6 days. In-hospital complications were recorded in 32.0% of patients. A Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of <8 on admission (adjusted HR (AHR)=6.2, 95% CI 0.75 to 51), hyperthermia (AHR: 1.7, 95% CI 1.02 to 3.05) and lack of prehospital care (AHR: 3.2, 95% CI 2.2 to 8.07) were predictors of mortality in patients with traumatic brain injury.



CONCLUSION: In-hospital mortality was recorded in over one-tenth of patients with traumatic brain injury. The GCS score of <8 on admission, hyperthermia and lack of prehospital care positively affected the outcome of patients with traumatic brain injury. Screening of patients for hyperthermia and antipsychotics should be strengthened to reduce death. However, a multicentred study is needed for further evidence. Giving priority to the patients with those predictors will decrease the number of deaths.

