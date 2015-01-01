Abstract

BACKGROUND: Understanding first aid is crucial for immediate intervention during health emergencies, with choking representing a significant danger, particularly for young children. Obstructed airways commonly lead to choking incidents, carrying substantial risks if not swiftly dealt with. This research endeavors to evaluate the comprehension, perspectives, and implementation of first aid measures for choking incidents among primary school teachers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, an area of paramount importance with minimal existing research within this particular demographic.



METHODOLOGY: This was a cross-sectional study conducted from the beginning of July till the end of October 2023, among 447 primary school teachers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Data collection was carried out by administering a questionnaire through an online platform. The questionnaire included demographic information, knowledge about signs and symptoms of choking, the attitude of participants, participant's practice, and the relationship between the knowledge level about choking and practice. The data collected were reviewed, coded, and then fed into IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows, Version 29 (Released 2023; IBM Corp., Armonk, New York, United States). Results: Our study on first aid management of choking among primary school teachers highlighted significant findings. Participants demonstrated high awareness of choking signs with 386 (86.3%) recognizing universal signs and 330 (73.8%) claiming proficiency in first aid. Attitudes favored the importance of immediate treatment in 394 participants (88.1%) and the necessity of first aid knowledge for teachers (92.2%). One-hundred and fifty-one participants (33.8%) reported performing choking first aid with 328 (73.4%) opting for the Heimlich maneuver for a six-year-old. Significantly, higher knowledge correlated with increased first aid performance (p < 0.001) and support for mandatory training (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Our study indicates a higher knowledge level in primary school teachers with positive attitudes and practices regarding choking first aid management. It underscores the importance of enhancing first aid training among primary school teachers, emphasizing its positive impact on choking management and the necessity of immediate intervention in such cases.

