Abstract

The data was collected from 169 school-going adolescents of grades sixth to twelfth from two cities in South India. The data set contains information of the frequency and type of bullying involvement (perpetration and victimization; physical, verbal, and social) among the participants in traditional and virtual classrooms. The data set can be used by all stakeholders to identify the frequency and types of bullying involvement among Indian adolescents. Further, relevant policies and programs can be developed that is tailored to the Indian adolescent population and the specific sociodemographic groups that are most vulnerable. Researchers can also replicate the study in various parts of India to compare bullying involvement among school-going adolescents across different parts of the nation.

Language: en