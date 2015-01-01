Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to evaluate the mental trauma and coping status of emergency health care workers who responded to the earthquake affected people in the October 2020 Izmir earthquake.



METHODS: This was a descriptive and cross-sectional study. State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI), Posttraumatic Cognition Inventory, Strategies for Coping with Earthquake Stress Scale (SCESS), and Post-earthquake Trauma Level Determination Scale (PETLDS) were used. Independent t-test, analysis of variance, Tukey's test, and Pearson's correlation analysis were used for statistical analysis. Statistical significance was accepted as P ≤ 0.05.



RESULTS: A total of 113 health-care professionals participated in the study. There is a positive and high degree of correlation between the religious coping sub-dimension of the SCESS and the PETLDS (P < 0.001). There was a moderate positive correlation between the religious coping sub-dimension of the SCESS and the state anxiety (P < 0.001) and trait anxiety (P < 0.001) subscales of the STAI.



CONCLUSIONS: In our study, mental trauma and post-traumatic coping levels of health-care workers who were exposed to earthquakes differed according to age, gender, and educational status. We found that post-earthquake trauma levels were directly related to state and trait anxiety levels and religious coping levels. We found that, after the earthquake, social support seeking behavior, state and trait anxiety levels increased; negative cognitions about self, negative cognitions about the world, and self-blame increased.Practice implications: This study draws attention to the evaluation of emergency health workers who work at the forefront of disasters in terms of subsyndromal post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It is recommended to make plans for psychologically protective and preventive interventions for health-care workers especially after disasters.

