Citation
Yalniz Dilcen H, Çakır Koçak Y, Ada G, Demir Bozkurt F, Dülger H. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e16.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38304943
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: It is well known that natural disasters such as earthquakes negatively affect physical and mental health by exposing people to excessive stress. The aim of this study was to investigate determinants of psychosocial health status among the pregnant and postpartum women who experienced earthquake in Türkiye.
Language: en
Keywords
anxiety; depression; earthquake; postpartum; posttraumatic stress; pregnant; traumatic childbirth