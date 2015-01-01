|
Stevens LM, Bennett TC, Cotton J, Rockowitz S, Flowe HD. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1289817.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
38303781
INTRODUCTION: Gender-based violence (GBV) is under-reported to the authorities owing to the stigma, shame, and fear of reprisal that surrounds these crimes. To address this, there has been an influx of technologies, including mobile phone and online applications that allow victim-survivors (hereafter, victims) to document and report GBV (hereafter referred to as GBVxTech). We critically analysed the extent to which GBVxTech applications align with the scientific knowledge base on gathering accounts of crimes from victims and witnesses.
#MeToo; gender-based violence; mobile applications; police interviews; rape; sexual violence