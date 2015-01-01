Abstract

ISSUE ADDRESSED: E-scooters are sought after for their cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and efficiency in urban transportation. However, this popularity has been accompanied by a surge in injuries, prompting a deeper investigation into the factors influencing risk perceptions among e-scooter users.



METHODS: Using a qualitative approach, we conducted 19 interviews with those who attended an emergency department as a result of e-scooter injury. We aimed to understand the psychosocial effects of these incidents and employed thematic analysis to discern recurrent patterns in participants' experiences, focusing on alterations in daily life, community response, perception shifts, and avenues to enhance safety awareness.



RESULTS: The findings underscored significant disruptions to daily life due to injuries, demonstrating enduring impacts on lifestyle and wellbeing. Participants exhibited a perceptual shift, transitioning from perceiving e-scooters as enjoyable to viewing them as dangerous. Recommendations for enhancing safety awareness included accessible and clear safety education, pre-ride briefings, real-time safety guidance, temporal rental restrictions, and mandatory breathalysers before e-scooter use.



CONCLUSIONS: The study underscores the importance of considering not only the individual experiences and perceptions of e-scooter injuries but also the broader social context, including the night-time economy. Leveraging peer narratives and community engagement is vital to reshape risk perceptions and promote harm reduction messages. SO WHAT?: A comprehensive approach through proactive interventions and robust educational strategies is essential to foster responsible e-scooter usage and prioritise public safety.

Language: en