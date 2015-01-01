Abstract

To reduce the frequency of bridge-erecting machine accidents and ensure construction safety, it is necessary to correctly understand the factors affecting the construction safety of bridge-erecting machines and their relative importance. Through a literature review and a field investigation, 15 factors were identified affecting the construction safety of bridge-erecting machines. Then, questionnaire survey items are established. Structural equation modeling (SEM) was used to build the relationship model among the factors. The model included four aspects-human, mechanical equipment, and environmental safety and management-to discuss the influence of each factor on the safety of bridge-erecting machine construction. Additionally, the relationships between the influencing factors is studied and analyzed. The results show that human, mechanical equipment, and environmental safety and management capacity have significant normal influences on the construction safety of bridge-erecting machines. Human safety has the greatest influence on the construction safety of bridge-erecting machines, followed by management capacity, mechanical equipment safety, and environmental safety. In addition, the four influencing factors have a certain degree of mutual influence.

