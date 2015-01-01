|
Abstract
Over the past decade, and especially in recent years, AI has permeated news, politics and many aspects of everyday life (eg, chatbots, virtual assistants, social media, smart devices). Biomedical and public health researchers and practitioners are also finding uses for AI. AI algorithms have been used to radiography and biomedical imagery, medical records1 and to identify built environment features associated with health outcomes. What potential do they have for injury prevention and control? A brief literature search suggests these methods are also being adopted by the field: examine road infrastructure safety and crashes,2 predict the severity of motorcyclist injuries,3 detect motorcycle helmet use,4 predict and prevent sport injuries,5 and to identify built environment typologies related to firearm violence.6 What implications do these have for the field and how can we adopt them along with more traditional approaches?
Keywords
Global; Methodology; Statistical Issues