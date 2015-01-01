|
Restrepo F, Mali N, Sands LP, Abrahams A, Goldberg DM, Gruss R, Zaman N, Shields W, Omaki E, Ehsani J, Ractham P, Kaewkitipong L. Innov. Aging 2024; 8(1): igad138.
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
38303686
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Many older adults adopt equipment to address physical limitations and reduce dependence on others to complete basic activities of daily living. Although a few prior studies have considered injuries associated with assistive devices for older adults, those studies focused on older adults' health and functional risks for injury. There is limited analysis of older adult injuries involving defective or malfunctioning assistive devices. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Data from this study are from the National Electronic Surveillance System All Injury Program which collected data on consumer product-related injuries from a probability sample of 66 hospital Emergency Departments across the United States. Data from 30 776 older adult Emergency Department (ED) injury narratives from 2016 to 2020 were coded according to the assistive device involved and whether malfunctioning led to the injury. The study team manually examined all narratives in which the assistive device was coded to have malfunctioned.
Injuries; Malfunctioning devices; Product design; Responsible production; Safety