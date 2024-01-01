Abstract

BACKGROUND: Existing literature suggests the co-occurrence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and psychosis among young adults is related to hazardous drinking. However, the influencing mechanisms among these co-occurrences are inconclusive. Thus, this study aimed to investigate the symptomatic associations between PTSD, psychosis, and hazardous drinking.



METHODS: This study included 96,218 young Chinese adults, divided into three groups (PTSD, Psychosis, and co-occurring PTSD-Psychosis). PTSD, psychosis, and hazardous drinking were measured by the ten-item Trauma Screening Questionnaire, the seven-item Psychosis Screener Scale, and the four-item Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test, respectively. Network analysis was utilized to explore and compare the symptomatic correlation between PTSD, psychosis, and hazardous drinking.



RESULTS: In this study, the most crucial symptom (both central and bridge) was delusion of control among the three networks. Hazardous drinking was another main bridge symptom. Compared to the Psychosis group and the co-occurring PTSD-Psychosis group, "Delusion of reference or persecution" to "Grandiose delusion" was the strongest edge in the PTSD group network. LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional study cannot determine the causal relationship. Applying self-reporting questionnaires may cause inherent bias. Young adult participants limited the generalization of the results to other groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Among the three network structures, delusion of control was the most crucial symptom, and hazardous drinking was another bridge symptom; the edge of delusion of reference or persecution and grandiose delusion was strongest in the PTSD group's network. Efforts should be taken to develop diverse targeted interventions for these core symptoms to relieve PTSD, psychosis, and hazardous drinking in young adults.

