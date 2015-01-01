|
Raza MMS, Li S, Issa SF. J. Agromed. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38305358
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Agriculture is the one of the hazardous industries in the world. Though there is significant investment in agricultural safety, machine injuries continue to be the leading cause of agriculture injuries worldwide. The objective of this study was to provide a comprehensive literature review on global patterns in agricultural machine injuries and establish a framework for future research aimed at addressing safety concerns in the agriculture sector.
Language: en
farm equipment injuries; Farm machine injuries; farm workers; health and safety; occupational injuries in agriculture